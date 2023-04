It’s the last week of The Late Late Show with James Corden and his dear friend @adele surprises him with one final Carpool Karaoke commute to work. Adele takes the wheel and asks James about his memories hosting the show, Carpool Karaoke and the significance of it ending. And the two get emotional reflecting about their friendship and the times they’ve been there for each other. Watch the Primetime Special this Thursday, April 27th at 10pm