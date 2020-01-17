Adele's booking agent says we can expect new music in 2020

XL/ColumbiaMany fans believed Adele would put out new music in 2019, but it never happened. But don't give up hope -- someone who should know says we'll be getting it in 2020.

During the European Festival Awards earlier this week, the U.K. publication Music Week reported that Lucy Dickins, who's Adele's booking agent, and her brother Jonathan Dickins, who also used to work with Adele, "hinted that new recordings from Adele should be expected in 2020."

“And the sooner the better,” Music Week quoted Jonathan as saying.

While Adele hasn't done much in the way of releasing new music, she's been making headlines for the past year, first for splitting with her husband Simon and, more recently, losing such a huge amount of weight that she's almost unrecognizable.

If we get new music from Adele this year, it'll be her first since 2015, when "Water Under the Bridge," the final single from her 2015 album 25, was released.

