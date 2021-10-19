Adele’s One Night Special

Just days before the release of Adele’s newest album “30,” the superstar performer will take to the airwaves in a two-hour special on CBS. CBS says the Grammy-winning singer is in the process of filming a 2-hour primetime special in Los Angeles titled, “Adele: One Night Only.” The television special will include some of her biggest hits, as well as “the earliest opportunity to hear her first new material in six years.” During the show, the songstress will also sit down with Oprah Winfrey for an exclusive interview. The network noted the televised conversation with Oprah will be wide-ranging, covering the stories behind her songs, weight loss and raising her son. The event is slated to broadcast Sunday, November 14th from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 PM on CBS, and will also be available to stream on Paramount-Plus!