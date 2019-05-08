Adele's pal Ryan Tedder says her divorce will "without question" inspire new music

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NARAS

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NARASAdele hasn't said anything publicly about her impending divorce, but according to her friend Ryan Tedder, the superstar singer is doing fine.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, Ryan, who collaborated with Adele on her Grammy-winning albums 21 and 25, says, "I think she's in a good place."

Noting that he sees Adele "quite frequently," the OneRepublic frontman added that her breakup with husband Simon Konecki "was very difficult,” adding, "But she is in a good place, for sure.”

Ryan also said that "without question," the breakup will inspire new music from the singer. While she's hinted at a new album, it's not clear how far along Adele, who just celebrated her 31st birthday, actually is on her next release.

Adele and Simon announced April 19 that they had separated, but her rep said in a statement to ABC Radio, "They are committed to raising their son together lovingly.”

In other Ryan Tedder news, Billboard reports that he'll be receiving the Songwriter Icon Award at the annual meeting of the National Music Publishers' Association next month in New York City.

