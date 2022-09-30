Featured Story | Jennifer & Bill

By Jennifer Ross |

Adult Happy Meals Hit Monday

McDonald’s is about to start selling “adult Happy Meals!”    They’ll hit participating stores on Monday  and run through the month of October.   And YES ,  you get a toy.    There are two types:  One with a Big Mac, fries, and a drink, and one with a 10-piece McNugget.  The toys are weird though, and maybe not something you’d actually want.    They partnered with fashion brand “ Cactus Plant Flea Market.”  You get one of 4-figurines of the Hamburglar, Grimace, Birdie, and a weird new one named “Cactus Buddy…..They’re marketing them as Happy Meals for adults, but they’re technically called “Cactus Plant Flea Market Meal Boxes”.  .

 

****PLUS:   There are rumors that McDonald’s is bringing back those Halloween Happy Meal pails that look like jack-o-lanterns.  No official word yet though.****