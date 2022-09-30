Adult Happy Meals Hit Monday

McDonald’s is about to start selling “adult Happy Meals!” They’ll hit participating stores on Monday and run through the month of October. And YES , you get a toy. There are two types: One with a Big Mac, fries, and a drink, and one with a 10-piece McNugget. The toys are weird though, and maybe not something you’d actually want. They partnered with fashion brand “ Cactus Plant Flea Market.” You get one of 4-figurines of the Hamburglar, Grimace, Birdie, and a weird new one named “Cactus Buddy…..They’re marketing them as Happy Meals for adults, but they’re technically called “Cactus Plant Flea Market Meal Boxes”. .

****PLUS: There are rumors that McDonald’s is bringing back those Halloween Happy Meal pails that look like jack-o-lanterns. No official word yet though.****