Adult video star has an interesting proposition for Shawn Mendes

iStock/Dony

iStock/DonyShawn Mendes is straight, but that hasn't stopped gay men from crushing on him. In fact, it was recently reported that Shawn's was the most-searched name on the gay adult website Men.com. And that's evidently given one of the website's stars an idea.

Kaleb Stryker fancies himself a "Shawn Mendes lookalike," and in a new video, he asks Shawn for permission to play up the resemblance in an X-rated production.

“Shawn Mendes is the most popular search on in 2019. So that means I’m not the only one crushing on him," says Stryker in the video.

"So Shawn, what do you say we give the people what they want?" he adds. "If you’re cool with it, I can play you as a role on and we can make everyone’s fantasies come true.”

It's probably safe to say that Shawn might have some reservations about this.

Shawn, as we know, is dating Camila Cabello.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.