A&E to air definitive ‘Biography: KISStory;’ happy 70th birthday Ace Frehley

Brian Lowe

Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS will reflect on their career in what’s being called a new “definitive documentary” of the legendary group, titled Biography: KISStory.

The A&E documentary, detailing the band’s five decades of success, will air over two nights: Sunday, June 27 and Monday, June 28, from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT. It will feature interviews with Stanley and Simmons as well as current KISS members Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer, plus Dave Grohl, Tom Morello, producer Bob Ezrin and manager Doc McGhee.

In a statement, an A&E Exec says, “This documentary event is a special tribute to a one-of-a-kind band and the incredible KISS Army fanbase that has idolized them for generations.”

In other KISS news, today marks the 70th birthday of The Spaceman, aka original KISS lead guitarist Ace Frehley. He played with the band from its beginnings in 1973 until 1982; he then rejoined in 1996 for their reunion tour. That stint in KISS lasted until 2002, when Frehley left at the end of what was supposed to be their Farewell Tour — but which turned out to be that in name only.

His final official date with the band was at the 2002 Winter Olympics at Salt Lake City, but Frehley did play an acoustic set with them on the 2018 KISS Kruise.

In 1978, when all the members of KISS released solo albums simultaneously, Frehley’s was the most successful, producing the hit “New York Groove.” He officially launched his solo career in 1982, first billing himself as Frehley’s Comet before recording under his own name. His most recent album was Origins Vol. 2, released in September of 2020.

In 2011, Frehley released his autobiography, No Regrets — A Rock ‘N’ Roll Memoir.

