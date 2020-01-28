Aerosmith Announces 50th Anniversary Concert

Aerosmith turns the big 5-0 this year and to celebrate they’re playing a massive stadium show in their hometown. Announced Monday, the Boston rockers will perform at Fenway Park on September 18th with support from Extreme. Presale tickets for Citi members starts today (Tuesday) at 10 am EST. The general public has their chance on Friday at 10 am EST. The “Bad Boys Of Boston” hit the stage at both the MusiCares tribute and Grammy awards over the weekend without drummer Joey Kramer. No word on whether he’ll be behind the kit at this show. Which other bands are celebrating big anniversaries this year?