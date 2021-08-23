Aerosmith announces new partnership bringing entire music catalog together at Universal Music Group

Credit: Zack Whitford

As Aerosmith prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary, the band has announced a new wide-ranging partnership with Universal Music Group that, for the first time, brings together the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ entire recording catalog on one label home.

The global deal also will include upcoming music projects, merchandise items and new audio-visual content, including films, television programs, online presentations and more.

In addition, the partnership also will make available material from the vaults of Aerosmith’s Vindaloo studio, as well as from the personal archives of the band’s five members — frontman Steven Tyler, guitarists Joe Perry and Brad Whitford, bassist Tom Hamilton and drummer Joey Kramer. The band mates also will participate in curating collections of their music, photos, video content, artwork, memorabilia and more.

Forthcoming releases will include previously unseen and unheard rarities from throughout Aerosmith’s long career.

“It’s been a long road but I’m extremely happy and proud to say on behalf of Aerosmith we have been able to bring our 50 years of music under one roof by partnering with UMG,” Perry says in a statement. “This will allow us to bring our music to our fans in ways we never were able to before. It’s something we’ve dreamed about happening for a long time…It’s an incredible way to celebrate 50 years and the many more years to come.”

Adds UMG chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge, “On the band’s 50th anniversary, Aerosmith continues to influence the course of music not only through their iconic catalog but also through film, television and video games and their inimitable style…We look forward to building upon their incredible legacy and ensuring their music continues to inspire fans around the world.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.