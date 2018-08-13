Aerosmith Confirm Las Vegas Residency to Celebrate 50th Anniversary

Beginning Spring of 2019, Aerosmith will kick off a residency in Las Vegas to celebrate their 50th anniversary of being a group.

Band members say they want the shows to be smaller and create an experience that you won’t be able to see on a regular Aerosmith tour.

Aerosmith is set to perform on NBC’s The Today Show on Wednesday, August 15th and it is expected that all details about the tour will be revealed at that time.

