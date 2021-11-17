Aerosmith debuts rare 1971 rehearsal recording of “Movin’ Out” from upcoming Record Store Day release

UMe

Aerosmith has premiered a rare 1971 recording of the band’s early song, “Movin’ Out,” on their official YouTube channel. The track will be featured on the group’s upcoming limited-edition 2021 Record Store Day Black Friday release, 1971: The Road Starts Here.

The seven-track collection features previously unheard early recordings of Aerosmith playing several songs in their rehearsal room, one year before the band was signed to Columbia Records. The release will be limited to only 10,000 vinyl copies and 2,000 cassettes, available exclusively at participating independent record shops on Friday, November 26.

Among the songs Aerosmith performs on the recording are versions of five tunes that went on to appear on the band’s 1973 self-titled debut album — the aforementioned “Movin’ Out,” the classic rock anthem “Dream On,” “Mama Kin,” “Somebody,” and a cover of Rufus Thomas‘ 1963 hit “Walkin’ the Dog.”

Here’s the full track list of 1971: The Road Starts Here:

Side A

“Rehearsal Room”

“Somebody”

“Reefer Headed Woman”/”Walkin’ the Dog”

Side B

“Movin’ Out”

“Major Barbra”

“Dream On”

“Mama Kin”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.