Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer’s wife, Linda, dies at age 55

Joey and Linda Kramer in 2018; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Sad news to share from the Aerosmith camp. Drummer Joey Kramer‘s wife, Linda Gail Kramer, died on June 22 at the age of 55.

No cause of death has been shared. Joey and Linda married in October 2009, and according to an obituary from the Boston Herald, she was the love of his life. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer once described meeting his future wife as “the biggest rush you ever had in your life.”

Linda was born in Decatur, Georgia, and grew up in the Houston area. She worked in the high-tech industry for many years.

According to the obituary, “Linda loved to laugh and had a wicked, mischievous sense of humor. She loved fine food and had a passion for driving fast cars. She enjoyed the unwavering love of their beautiful family dogs, Lucy and Cosmo … Above all, she loved her family and especially her nieces and nephews. She had an insatiable concern for the well-being of children everywhere.”

Linda is survived by her parents and three older sisters. No memorial service has been planned yet. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Linda’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Center in Memphis, Tennessee, or K-9 Angels Rescue in Houston.

In March 2022, Aerosmith announced in a statement that Joey Kramer had decided to sit out the band’s concerts this year “so that he can focus his full attention on his family during these uncertain times.”

