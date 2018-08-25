Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler sends Trump cease-and-desist letter

Wednesday, frontman for the popular band Aerosmith, sent Donald Trump a cease-and-desist letter ordering the President to stop playing the band’s songs at his events.

The legal action comes a day after the commander in chief played “Livin’ on the Edge” at his rally in West Virginia on Tuesday.

Tyler reportedly sent the letter to the White House through his attorney Dina LaPolt.

The letter cited the Lanham Act which “prohibits any false designation or misleading description or representation of fact, likely to cause confusion, as to the affiliation, connection, or association of such person with another person.”

Additionally, Tyler’s lawyer stated that the President playing an Aerosmith song in a public space “gives a false impression that Tyler is endorsing Trump’s presidency.”

Tyler has sent a cease-and-desist letter to the President in the past, in 2015 his attorney sent Trump one in 2015 saying the then-presidential candidate did not have permission to play their song “Dream On” at his campaign rallies.

It has become apparent that Trump may be an Aerosmith fan.

However, the President may have to “Dream On” when it comes to the band ever becoming his fan.

