Aerosmith funding Red Cross emergency vehicles in support of Florida hurricane relief

Aerosmith has teamed up with the Red Cross to help support relief efforts in Florida following the recent Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole storms.

The “Dream On” rockers are donating two emergency vehicles to be used by the Red Cross of Central Florida. The trucks will debut in 2023 and will be branded with Aerosmith’s logo.

“Aerosmith and I were devastated by the disastrous impact of Hurricane Ian,” says guitarist Joe Perry, who also lives in Florida. “Too often we are seeing these disasters increase in frequency and intensity due to climate change, having a strong Red Cross is more critical than ever before.”

Perry adds, “We’re proud to support the Red Cross and we know these vehicles will be an important tool helping people in need for years to come.”

Aerosmith is also preparing for the return of the band’s Las Vegas residency, which picks up November 19 for another eight-show engagement at the Dolby Live theater at the Park MGM resort.

