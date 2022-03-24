Aerosmith Is Headed Back To Vegas

Aerosmith is performing live again for the first time in 2-years. The classic rockers will be celebrating their 50th anniversary with a Las Vegas residency that kicks off in June. Aerosmith’s last live performance was also in Las Vegas, in February of 2020, a month before the pandemic. Now the band has 24 shows lined up through December 11th at Dolby Live at the Park MGM Las Vegas. Tickets for the general public go on sale March 31st. Tickets are available today for members of the Aero Force fan club.