Aerosmith plays record-breaking 50th anniversary concert at Boston’s Fenway Park

Aerosmith in 2020; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

After playing a September 4 warm-up show in Bangor, Maine, Aerosmith officially kicked off its 50th anniversary celebrations on Thursday with their long-delayed concert at Boston’s Fenway Park.

Over 38,700 people attended the event, setting a record for the most tickets ever sold for a concert at the historic ballpark. The show had originally been scheduled for September 2020, but was postponed and then pushed back again to this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a recap by The Patriot Ledger, Aerosmith played a 20-song set that included plenty of classics and some deep cuts. Near the end of the show, singer Steven Tyler and guitarist Joe Perry appeared atop the stadium’s “Green Monster” section and performed “Dream On.” They then rejoined the band to finish the concert with renditions of “Sweet Emotion” and “Walk This Way.”

A five-minute fireworks display brought the festivities to a close.

The night before the concert, Tyler paid a visit to 1325 Commonwealth Ave. in Boston’s Allston neighborhood, which served as the band’s home base during their early years. Special Aerosmith-themed projections were flashed on that building and at a few other Beantown locations before and after the concert.

You can check out photos of Tyler visiting the “Aerosmith Apartment,” and of the projections, on the band’s social media pages.

The band will now launch its latest “Deuces Are Wild” Las Vegas residency Wednesday, September 14, at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Tickets for the shows can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. For more info, visit ParkMGM.MGMResorts.com.

Here’s the band’s full Fenway Park set list, according to Setlist.fm:

“Back in the Saddle”

“Same Old Song and Dance”

“Rag Doll”

“Mama Kin”

“Remember (Walking in the Sand)” (Shangri‐Las cover)

“Stop Messin’ Around” (Fleetwood Mac cover)

“Cryin'”

“Hangman Jury”

“Seasons of Wither”

“Toys in the Attic”

“Livin’ on the Edge”

“The Other Side”

“I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing”

“Love in an Elevator”

“Draw the Line”

“Dude (Looks Like a Lady)”

Encore:

“Dream On”

“Sweet Emotion”

“Walk This Way”

