Aerosmith reschedules 50th Anniversary Fenway Park show to September 2021

To the surprise of likely no one, Aerosmith has postponed their 50th Anniversary concert at Boston’s Fenway Park, which was to have taken place on September 18.

“Out of an abundance of love and caution our 50th Anniversary Fenway show is being rescheduled to 14th September 2021,” the band wrote on Facebook and their socials. “It’s better to look ahead and prepare than to look back and regret, for the safety of our families, for our crews, for the fans and for the Blue Army.”

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date, but you can also request a refund if the new date doesn’t work for you. Ticket holders will be contacted with all the details.

The Boston show, with special guests and fellow Bostonians Extreme, was to have been Aerosmith’s first U.S. concert of 2020 outside of their Las Vegas residency.

Aerosmith currently has a string of European shows scheduled for 2021, starting with a May date in Moscow.

By Andrea Dresdale

