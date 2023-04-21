Aerosmith Set To Announce Tour

Aerosmith is heading out on a tour later this year that could bring the band to Canada for the first time in eight years.

The tour will begin in September and consist of more than 40 dates, according to guitarist Joe Perry.

“I miss being on the road,” he told the Boston Globe. “I say that now…”

In 2019, Aerosmith launched the ‘Deuces Are Wild’ residency in Las Vegas. Eight shows were canceled last summer so frontman Steven Tyler could complete treatment at a drug rehabilitation facility. In December, a pair of shows were scrapped because 75-year-old was ill.

Aerosmith has had a few false tour starts over the last few years. Do you think that this run will actually happen?