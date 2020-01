Thirty-four years after their unlikely collaboration scored a big hit, Aerosmith and Run-DMC are set to reunite. The groups have been slated to reunite at the upcoming Grammy Awards ceremony, according to Variety. They’re expected to perform “Walk this Way,” the song that originally brought the two acts together in 1986, per Variety. “The 2020 Grammy Awards” will be carried by CBS on January 26th. In hindsight, would you say Run-DMC kind of rocked? Would rock mesh as well with today’s hip-hop?