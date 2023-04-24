Aerosmith teases fans with clock counting down to May 1

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Looks like Aerosmith fans have something to look forward to. The band is amping up anticipation for some big news with a countdown clock on their website, which is counting down to May 1 at 10 a.m. ET.

Although there’s no official word yet on what’s coming, it sounds like it may be some tour dates. Especially since last week the Boston Globe reported that the band is expected to announce a 40-city U.S. tour.

If it is indeed a tour, it will be Aerosmith’s first full North American tour since 2015, although they have been performing their Deuces Wild residency in Las Vegas since 2019. In addition, last September they played two shows, one in Maine and one at Boston’s Fenway Park.

