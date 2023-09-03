Aerosmith treats fans to hits, deep cuts and more at Peace Out tour kickoff

courtesy of Live Nation

Aerosmith has begun their goodbye to the road. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers launched their Peace Out farewell tour in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, September 1.

According to setlist.fm, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton and Brad Whitford treated the fans to an 18-song, hits-filled set, that also included a few deep cuts. Drummer Joey Kramer is sitting out this tour, with John Douglas filling in behind the drum kit.

The show kicked off with the appropriate choice of “Back in the Saddle,” with the set featuring such hits as “Love in an Elevator,” “Janie’s Got a Gun,” “Ragdoll,” “Dream On,” “Sweet Emotion” and more, with the band wrapping up the night with their classic “Walk This Way.”

The show also included some deep cuts for fans, including the Toys in the Attic track “Adam’s Apple” for the first time since 2018, as well as “No More No More” and “Seasons of Wither.”

The set also included a performance of “Movin Out,” from the band’s 1973 self-titled debut. According to USA Today, that performance was a tribute to the late guitarist Jeff Beck, with Perry telling the audience the white Fender Stratocaster he was playing was from Beck’s collection. Perry also sang lead vocals on the set’s only cover, Fleetwood Mac’s “Stop Messin’ Around.”

Aerosmith’s Peace Out tour is set to run until January 26 in Montreal, Canada. The tour also includes a very special New Year’s Eve show in the band’s home city of Boston, Massachusetts. A complete list of dates can be found at aerosmith.com.

