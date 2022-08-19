Aerosmith’s 50 Years Live! concert film series continues Friday with 2003 Detroit show

Courtesy of ID PR

The fourth installment of Aerosmith‘s five-week archival streaming concert series, 50 Years Live!: From the Aerosmith Vaults, premieres Friday at 3 p.m. ET on the band’s official YouTube channel.

The flick captures the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers performing in September 2003 at Detroit’s Comerica Park during the Rocksimus Maximus Tour, a co-headlining trek with KISS.

The show features a rendition of Aerosmith’s 2001 hit “Jaded,” as well as such classics as “Walk This Way,” “Dream On,” “Sweet Emotion,” “Mama Kin,” “Love in an Elevator” and “Cryin’.” The band also played some select covers, including Aretha Franklin‘s “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You)” and the early Fleetwood Mac gem “Stop Messin’ Around.”

The film, which has been remastered in HD from the original master tapes, will be viewable for one week after its premiere.

As previously reported, the five-part series is offering new archival “official bootleg” concert films featuring never-before-seen footage debuting weekly. Each flick captures Aerosmith during a different decade.

One day after each film premieres, highlight clips from the respective movies will be added to Aerosmith’s YouTube channel.

The 50 Years Live! series concludes next Friday with a 2016 concert that Aerosmith played in Mexico City. The band is then scheduled to begin its 50th anniversary tour plans, which include a September 4 concert in Bangor, Maine, a September 8 show at Boston’s Fenway Park and two eight-date Las Vegas residencies at the Dolby Live at Park MGM venue. The Vegas engagements run from September 14 to October 5 and November 19 to December 11.

Here’s the remaining schedule of the 50 Years Live!: From the Aerosmith Vaults series:

8/19 — Live from Comerica Park, Detroit, MI, 2003 (Rocksimus Maximus Tour)

8/26 — Live from Arena Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico City, 2016 (Rock ‘n’ Roll Rumble Tour)

