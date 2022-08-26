Aerosmith’s ’50 Years Live!’ concert film series wraps up today with 2016 Mexico City show

Courtesy of ID PR

The fifth and final installment of Aerosmith‘s five-week archival streaming concert series, 50 Years Live!: From the Aerosmith Vaults, premieres Friday at 3 p.m. ET on the band’s official YouTube channel.

The flick captures the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers performing at Mexico City’s Arena Ciudad de Mexico on October 27, 2016, during their Rock ‘n’ Roll Rumble Tour.

The show features a rendition of Aerosmith’s chart-topping 1998 power ballad “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” as well as such classics as “Walk This Way,” “Dream On,” “Sweet Emotion,” “Love in an Elevator,” “Cryin'” and “Rag Doll.” The band also played some select covers, including The Beatles‘ “Come Together” and Rufus Thomas‘ “Walking the Dog.”

As previously reported, the five-part series has been offering a new archival “official bootleg” concert film featuring never-before-seen footage debuting weekly on the band’s YouTube channel. Each flick captures Aerosmith during a different decade.

Meanwhile, Aerosmith is set to begin its 50th anniversary tour next month. The band’s schedule kicks off with a September 4 concert in Bangor, Maine, followed by a September 8 show at Boston’s Fenway Park and two eight-date Las Vegas residencies at the Dolby Live at Park MGM venue. The Vegas engagements run from September 14 to October 5 and November 19 to December 11.

A few weeks back, Aerosmith launched a contest at Tunespeak.com offering fans who watch the 50 Years Live! concert films each week a chance to win two tickets to the band’s Fenway Park show. Those who enter will also have the opportunity to win an Aerosmith T-shirt.

