Aerosmith’s 50 Years Live! streaming concert film series continues with 1989 show

The second installment of Aerosmith‘s new archival streaming concert series, 50 Years Live!: From the Aerosmith Vaults, premieres Friday at 3 p.m. ET on the band’s official YouTube channel.

The movie captures that veteran rockers performing in December 1989 at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland, during the band’s tour in support of its then-latest studio album, Pump.

The show features renditions of “Walk This Way,” “Rats in the Cellar,” “Rag Doll,” “Dude (Looks Like a Lady),” and the Pump singles “Janie’s Got a Gun” and “Love in an Elevator.”

The film, which has been remastered in HD from the original master tapes, will be viewable for one week after its premiere.

As previously reported, the five-part series, which kicked off last Friday, offers a new archival “official bootleg” concert film featuring never-before-seen footage debuting weekly for five weeks. In honor of the band’s 50th anniversary, each flick captures Aerosmith during a different decade.

One day after each film premieres, highlight clips from the respective movies will be added to Aerosmith’s YouTube channel.

Here’s the complete remaining schedule of the 50 Years Live!: From the Aerosmith Vaults series:

8/5 — Live from the Capital Centre, Landover, MD, 1989 (Pump Tour)

8/12 — Live from the Coca-Cola Star Lake Amphitheatre, Pittsburgh, PA, 1993 (Get a Grip Tour)

8/19 — Live from Comerica Park, Detroit, MI, 2003 (Rocksimus Maximus Tour)

8/26 — Live from Arena Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico City, 2016 (Rock ‘n’ Roll Rumble Tour)

