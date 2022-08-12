Aerosmith’s ’50 Years Live!’ streaming concert film series continues with 1993 show

Courtesy of ID PR

The third installment of Aerosmith‘s five-week archival streaming concert series, 50 Years Live!: From the Aerosmith Vaults, premieres Friday at 3 p.m. ET on the band’s official YouTube channel.

The movie captures the veteran rockers performing in July 1993 at the Coca-Cola Star Lake Amphitheater in the Pittsburgh suburb of Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, during the band’s tour in support of its chart-topping, hit-packed ’93 studio album, Get a Grip.

The show features renditions of “Eat the Rich,” “Love in an Elevator” and “Cryin’,” as well as older classics like “Walk This Way,” “Back in the Saddle,” “Rag Doll,” “Janie’s Got a Gun,” “Dude (Looks Like a Lady),” “Dream On” and “Sweet Emotion.”

The film, which has been remastered in HD from the original master tapes, will be viewable for one week after its premiere.

As previously reported, the five-part series, which kicked off two weeks ago, is offering new archival “official bootleg” concert films featuring never-before-seen footage debuting weekly. Each flick captures Aerosmith during a different decade.

One day after each film premieres, highlight clips from the respective movies will be added to Aerosmith’s YouTube channel.

Here’s the complete remaining schedule of the 50 Years Live!: From the Aerosmith Vaults series:

8/12 — Live from the Coca-Cola Star Lake Amphitheatre, Pittsburgh, PA, 1993 (Get a Grip Tour)

8/19 — Live from Comerica Park, Detroit, MI, 2003 (Rocksimus Maximus Tour)

8/26 — Live from Arena Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico City, 2016 (Rock ‘n’ Roll Rumble Tour)

