Aerosmith’s ’50 Years Live!’ streaming concert film series kicks off today

Just a reminder that Aerosmith launches its new streaming concert series, 50 Years Live!: From the Aerosmith Vaults, today at 3 p.m. ET at the band’s official YouTube channel.

The first installment, is titled Live from The Summit, Houston, TX, 1977, and features footage from a two-night stand that the rock legends played at the Houston venue in June ’77 during their Draw the Line Tour. The film, which has been digitized from the original analog tape and remastered in HD, will be viewable for one week after its premiere.

As previously reported, the five-part series will offer a new archival “official bootleg” concert film featuring never-before-seen footage debut weekly for five weeks. Each flick captures Aerosmith during a different decade and features shows filmed by multiple cameras.

One day after each film premieres, highlight clips from the respective movies also will be added to Aerosmith’s YouTube channel.

In conjunction with the 50 Years Live! series, Aerosmith has launched a contest at Tunespeak.com offering fans who watch the films each week a chance to win two tickets to the band’s 50th anniversary concert at Boston’s Fenway Park on September 8. Those who enter also will have the opportunity to win an Aerosmith t-shirt.

Here’s the complete schedule of the 50 Years Live!: From the Aerosmith Vaults series:

7/29 — Live from the Summit, Houston, TX, 1977 (Draw the Line Tour)

8/5 — Live from the Capital Centre, Landover, MD, 1989 (Pump Tour)

8/12 — Live from the Coca-Cola Star Lake Amphitheatre, Pittsburgh, PA, 1993 (Get a Grip Tour)

8/19 — Live from Comerica Park, Detroit, MI, 2003 (Rocksimus Maximus Tour)

8/26 — Live from Arena Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico City, 2016 (Rock ‘n’ Roll Rumble Tour)

