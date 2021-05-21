Aerosmith’s 50th anniversary concert at Boston’s Fenway Park now postponed until 2022

Credit: Zack Whitford

In January 2020, Aerosmith announced plans to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a special concert at Boston’s Fenway Park in September of that year, but the show was pushed back a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Well, the Beantown bad boys have revealed that the big event has been delayed yet another year, and now will take place on September 8, 2022.

A message posted on Aerosmith’s official website and social media pages about the postponement reads, “While we know that means you have to wait a bit longer, we feel confident this is the right move in order to ensure we give you all the show you deserve for everyone who has held onto their ticket to see this show.”

The note adds that all previously purchased tickets to the show will be valid for the new date, and that more details will be sent via email.

“We can’t wait to rock with you all!” says the band in a joint statement.

Aerosmith also recently postponed its planned 2021 tour of Europe until next year. The trek is scheduled to run from a June 1 show in Lisbon, Portugal, through a July 17 concert in Moscow.

The Boston concert currently is the only U.S. that Aerosmith has confirmed. Check out their full itinerary at Aerosmith.com.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.