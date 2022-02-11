Aerosmith’s collection of rare 1971 rehearsal recordings to get wide release in April

UMe

Aerosmith‘s 1971: The Road Starts Here, a collection of seven recently rediscovered rare live performances that was first issued as a limited-edition vinyl disc and cassette for the 2021 Record Store Day Black Friday event, will get its official release on CD and digital formats on April 8.

The announcement of the release is the first in conjunction with the band’s 50th anniversary celebrations this year.

1971: The Road Starts Here features performances that were recorded in 1971 on guitarist Joe Perry‘s Wollensak reel-to-reel tape machine by early Aerosmith roadie Mark Lehman, either in the band’s Boston rehearsal room with a few friends in attendance or during a soundcheck for an early gig.

Among the songs Aerosmith performs on the recording are versions of five tunes that went on to appear on the band’s 1973 self-titled debut album — “Movin’ Out,” the classic anthem “Dream On,” “Mama Kin,” “Somebody,” and a cover of Rufus Thomas‘ 1963 hit “Walkin’ the Dog.”

1971: The Road Starts Here also includes a performance of “Reefer Head Woman,” which the band later recorded for the 1979 album Night in the Ruts, and a rendition of “Major Barbara,” a tune that appeared the group’s 1986 Classics Live collection.

The CD will feature previously unseen archival photos, images of the original tape box, and liner notes penned by Rolling Stone journalist David Fricke that includes new interviews and comments from the band members.

1971: The Road Starts Here can be pre-ordered on CD and vinyl and pre-saved now. Aerosmith’s early version of “Somebody” has been released as an advance digital single.

Aerosmith also has introduced a collection of special merch items inspired by the album that are available now at the band’s online store.

Here’s the full track list:

Intro/”Somebody”

“Reefer Head Woman”

“Walkin’ the Dog”

“Movin’ Out”

“Major Barbara”

“Dream On”

“Mama Kin”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.