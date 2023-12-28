Aerosmith’s Joe Perry gives update on postponed Peace Out tour

ABC/Crag Sjodin

Aerosmith‘s Joe Perry has given fans an update regarding the rescheduling plans for their final tour, the Peace Out tour.

Aerosmith kicked off the tour on September 2 in Philadelphia, but after playing only a handful of dates, the tour was postponed when frontman Steven Tyler fractured his larynx.

The tour was supposed to include a hometown show on New Year’s Eve at Boston’s TD Garden; in an interview with the Boston Globe, Perry says they’re “bummed” they have to miss it, then shared a tidbit about their future plans.

“But with any luck we will be back out late summer and fall of 24,” he said. “And there’s always next New Year’s Eve! Stay tuned for that.”

Perry also promised fans they’ll be getting some new releases from the band’s archives in 2024, noting, “We have a ton of unreleased material coming out over the next year and a half with remixes and alternate takes.”

Perry also commented on the band’s recent milestone: their song “Dream On” passing 1 billion streams on Spotify.

“That knocked us back on our heels, I’ll tell ya. I talked to Steven who was freaking out about writing that riff four years before he even joined the band,” he says. “And all I could think about was taking my first guitar — a Sears $12 acoustic — out of the box when I was 11 or so.”

He adds, “And now over a billion fans hear my guitar at the beginning of the song. Who would have thought that?”

