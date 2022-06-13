Aerosmith’s Joe Perry schedules three July solo concerts; reveals plans for new solo album

Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images

With Aerosmith temporarily sidelined as frontman Steven Tyler addresses sobriety issues, guitarist Joe Perry has lined up a trio of shows next month with his side group, The Joe Perry Project, while also announcing plans to release a new solo album this year.

The concerts are scheduled for July 21 in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire; July 22 in Boston; and July 23 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The Boston show will feature Perry and his group opening for ZZ Top. Tickets for the July 21 and July 23 concerts will go on sale this Friday, June 17.

Perry’s band for these performances will include Extreme frontman Gary Cherone and original Joe Perry Project drummer Joe Pet, as well as keyboardist Buck Johnson and bassist Chris Wyse. Johnson and Wyse have previously played with Perry in the Hollywood Vampires.

The guitar legend says that his set lists at the shows “will have a couple of new songs, a couple of my other solo songs, and a couple of Aerosmith songs that Aerosmith usually doesn’t play, and everything in between.”

As for the upcoming solo album, Perry says it will be titled Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII and will be released on vinyl “later this year.”

P says the new album — a follow-up to 2018’s Sweetzerland Manifesto — will include a song called “Quake” that he recorded with his sons Tony and Roman and that features Cherone on vocals, and a tune titled “Fortunate One” that’s sung by Chris Robinson, of The Black Crowes.

Perry adds that Aerosmith will return to the road this year in celebration of their 50th anniversary. The band’s 2022 itinerary includes a September 4 concert in Bangor, Maine; a September 8 show at Boston’s Fenway Park; and a new Las Vegas residency that kicks off September 14.

