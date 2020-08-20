Aerosmith's Joey Kramer, Go-Go's bassist Kathy Valentine to host Rock Fantasy Camp "Masterclass" sessions

Courtesy of Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp

Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer and Go-Go’s bassist Kathy Valentine are among the latest music stars who have signed on to host upcoming editions of Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp’s series of “Masterclass” virtual tutorials.

Kramer’s interactive online class will take place on Monday, August 31, while Valentine’s is scheduled for Saturday, October 17.

Other well-known artists who will host recently announced “Masterclasses” include Ides of March/ex-Survivor member Jim Peterik on August 26, former Billy Joel drummer Liberty DeVitto on September 9, Meters guitarist Leo Nocentelli on September 12, Whitesnake drummer Tommy Aldridge on September 16, former Quiet Riot bassist Rudy Sarzo at September 19, longtime Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers drummer Steve Ferrone on September 20, producer Jack Douglas on September 21, Night Ranger guitarist Brad Gillis on September 22, and Ted Nugent on October 7.

The events are limited to either 20 or 25 attendees. During the Masterclasses, the featured artists will share vocal, musical and/or songwriting tips, tell stories about their eventful careers, answer questions from attendees and more. In addition, surprise guest artists may pop into online classes unannounced.

Among the musicians to participate in upcoming previously announced “Masterclass” events are Mountain‘s Leslie West, songwriter Holly Knight, ex-Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach and Yes members Steve Howe, Geoff Downes and Alan White.

Here’s a list select upcoming Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp Masterclass events; start time is 8 p.m. ET unless otherwise noted:

8/22 — Deep Purple’s Ian Paice, ex-Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum & more (starts at 1 p.m. ET)

8/25 — Tesla guitarist David Rude

8/26 — Ides of March/ex-Survivor member Jim Peterik

8/27 — Triumph’s Rik Emmett

8/28 — Leslie West

8/31 — Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer

9/3 — Ex-Billy Idol/Whitesnake drummer Brian Tichy

9/5 & 6 — Songwriter Holly Knight (two-part class: 9/5 at 8 p.m., 9/6 at 4 p.m.)

9/8 — Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon

9/9 — Ex-Billy Joel drummer Liberty DeVitto

9/10 — Sebastian Bach

9/12 — Meters guitarist Leo Nocentelli

9/13 — Yes guitarist Steve Howe (starts at 1 p.m. ET)

9/13 — Yes keyboardist Geoff Downes (starts at 4 p.m. ET)

9/13 — Yes drummer Alan White (starts at 7 p.m. ET)

9/15 — Fanny’s June Millington

9/16 — Whitesnake drummer Tommy Aldridge

9/19 — Ex-Quiet Riot bassist Rudy Sarzo (starts at 3 p.m. ET)

9/20 — Sammy Hagar & the Circle guitarist Vic Johnson (starts at 3 p.m. ET)

9/20 — Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers drummer Steve Ferrone

9/21 — Producer Jack Douglas

9/22 — Night Ranger guitarist Brad Gillis

10/2 — Wilco guitarist Nels Cline

10/7 — Ted Nugent

10/17 — Go-Go’s bassist Kathy Valentine (starts at 3 p.m. ET)

10/18 — Deep Purple guitarist Steve Morse (starts at 3 p.m. ET)

By Matt Friedlander

