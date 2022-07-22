Aerosmith’s launching a five-week series of unseen concert films

Courtesy of ID PR

As part of Aerosmith‘s ongoing 50th-anniversary festivities, the band has unveiled plans for a new streaming concert series: 50 Years Live!: From the Aerosmith Vaults will kick off Friday, July 29, and will run for five consecutive weeks.

Each week, a new archival “official bootleg” concert film featuring never-before-seen footage will debut at Aerosmith.com and the band’s official YouTube channel. Each flick captures Aerosmith during a different decade and was filmed by multiple cameras.

The first installment, titled Live from The Summit, Houston, TX, 1977, features remastered footage from a two-night stand that the band played at the Houston venue in June ’77. It will air on July 29 at 3 p.m. ET and will be viewable for up to one week.

The other concert films in the series are as follows: Live from The Capital Centre, Landover, MD, 1989 will premiere August 5; Live from the Coca-Cola Star Lake Amphitheatre, Pittsburgh, PA, 1993 drops August 12; Live from Comerica Park, Detroit, MI, 2003 comes out August 19; and Live from Arena Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico City, 2016 arrives on August 26.

One day after each premiere, highlight clips from the respective films will also be added to Aerosmith’s YouTube channel.

As previously reported, Aerosmith has anniversary concerts scheduled on September 4 in Bangor, Maine and September 8 at Boston’s Fenway Park. They also have two eight-date Las Vegas residencies at the Dolby Live at Park MGM, running from September 14 to October 5 and November 19 to December 11.

