Aerosmith's Steven Tyler launches Grammy-themed contest to benefit his Janie's Fund charity

Credit: Zack Whitford

In recent years, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has hosted a star-studded Grammy-Viewing Party to help benefit the Janie’s Fund charity he co-founded, but with most in-person events on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has come up with another Grammy-related way to raise money.

Janie’s Fund has launched a Music Awards Challenge app that will give participants the chance to pit themselves against Tyler or one of four young music artists — Loren Gray, jxdn, YDE and Isaiah Crews — in choosing the winners in 20 Grammy categories.

Picks must be submitted via the app by 11:59 a.m. PT on Sunday, March 14. Five winners will be announced March 16 at 11:59 a.m. PST — one for each of the five participating artists — and each will receive a 10-minute Zoom call with the artist they challenged.

The Music Awards Challenge app is available for free at Apple’s App Store and Google Play.

Tyler co-founded Janie’s Fund in partnership with the Youth Villages nonprofit organization to help young female victims of physical and sexual abuse. All money raised from the Music Awards Challenge will support the young women aided by Youth Villages’ LifeSet program.

“The pandemic has directly caused abuse rates and mental health needs to skyrocket,” Steven says in a statement. “We wanted to create a safe, innovative platform to support Janie’s Fund while celebrating the powerful influence and healing aspects of music in our lives.”

The 2021 Grammy Awards take place this Sunday, March 14, and will air on CBS starting at 8 p.m. ET.

By Matt Friedlander

