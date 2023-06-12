After 57 Years, 7-Eleven Gives the Slurpee a Makeover

America has changed since 1966, when the 7-Eleven Slurpee made its debut. Convenience stores are now a $706 billion industry with 150,000 locations and over 100 brands. Many stores offer branded drinks, including 7-Eleven; however, now the country’s most-widespread convenience store is revealing a rebranded Slurpee. The new Slurpee has the same shaved ice with a new look and vibe. There are fun flavors like Blue Blunder, Fulla Bulla, and Awa Awa Ukulele, with an updated Slurpee logo on the cups. What is your favorite Slurpee flavor?

