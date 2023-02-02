After a six-year wait, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band return to the stage in Tampa

Danny Clinch

It’s been a six-year wait that for fans has felt longer, but Bruce Springsteen and the E Street were back on stage in Tampa Wednesday night treating fans to a set filled with a mix of new tracks and classic cuts.

Fans were treated to several songs off 2020‘s Letters to You album, including the title track, “Ghosts,” “House of a Thousand Guitars,” “Burnin’ Train” and a solo acoustic version of “Last Man Standing,” which The Boss dedicated to his former Castiles bandmate George Theiss, who passed away in 2018.

“His passing would leave me as the last surviving member of my first band, so it’s kind of like standing on the tracks with the hot light of an oncoming train bearing down on you,” Springsteen told the crowd, according to the Asbury Park Press. “It brings a clarity of thought and a purpose that you might have not previously experienced.” He added, “At 15 it’s all hellos. At 73 it’s a lot of goodbyes. That’s why you have to make the most of right now.”

The set list also included two songs from Bruce’s Only the Strong Survive solo album, “Night Shift,” and “Don’t Play That Song,” along with lots of old favorites, including the opener “No Surrender,” “Rosalita,” “Born to Run,” “Tenth Avenue Freeze Out,” “Dancing in the Dark,” “Glory Days” and more, along with some deeper cuts like “Kitty’s Back” and “E Street Shuffle.”

The Boss ended the night with another solo acoustic performance, the Letters to You track “I’ll See You in My Dreams.”

Next up, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s bring the tour to Atlanta, Georgia on Friday.

