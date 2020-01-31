After getting slammed in Taylor Swift's new documentary, Senator Marsha Blackburn reaches out

Courtesy Netflix

Courtesy Netflix

2018 marked the first time Taylor Swift broke her silence on politics, where she threw her support behind Tennessee Democrat Phil Bredesen who was running against Republican Marsha Blackburn.

Said Taylor during the campaign season "[Blackburn] believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples" and "believes they should not have the right to marry," adding, “These are not MY Tennessee values."

Blackburn went on to win the election, but Swift had one final jab at the GOP senator in her new documentary Miss Americana, in which her depiction of Blackburn is anything but flattering.

Blackburn caught wind of the movie and, instead of exchanging barbs with the singer, she extended an olive branch. While sitting at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Thursday, Blackburn reached out to Swift.

In a statement obtained by Variety, the Republican writes "Taylor is an exceptionally gifted artist and songwriter, and Nashville is fortunate to be the center of her creative universe."

Blackburn next touches upon an issue near and dear to Swift's heart, "While there are policy issues on which we may always disagree, we do agree on the need to throw the entertainment community’s collective influence behind legislation protecting songwriters, musicians, and artists from censorship, copyright theft, and profiteering."

The "Shake It Off" singer has repeatedly taken a stand for protecting artists' rights, most recently during the Billboard Women in Music Awards, where she accepted the Woman of the Decade award in December and called out the "toxic male privilege" within the industry.

Finishes Blackburn, "I welcome any further opportunities to work with Tennessee’s and the nation’s creative communities to protect intellectual property and ensure appropriate compensation for their creations. On that note, I wish Taylor the best — she’s earned it."

Miss Americana is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.