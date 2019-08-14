After Katy Perry video co-star's claim, the star of another Katy Perry video defends her

ABC/Eric McCandless

ABC/Eric McCandlessAfter the model who co-starred in Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream" video accused her on Instagram of sexual misconduct, Katy's friends defended her. Now, an actor who co-starred in another one of Katy's videos has come forward to take her side as well.

Josh Kloss claimed that at a party for Katy's pal Johnny Wujek, the singer pulled his underwear and sweatpants away from Kloss' body and exposed his genitals to "a couple of her guy friends." Now, Anderson Davis, who co-starred in Katy's video for "Thinking About You," has accused Kloss of a "smear job."

"I’d be 100% happy to defend Katy," he wrote on Instagram, adding that his experience with Katy was "nothing but positive." He wrote, "Katy was extremely inspiring, sweet, darling, professional on set and off the few times that we ran into each other...Simply put...it sounds like a smear job to me."

Davis concluded, "Everyone seems so needy for attention no matter how they can get it, even at the cost of someone else’s reputation."

After Kloss posted his accusation, Johnny Wujek wrote in the comments, "Oh hell no. I’m not about to let you make accusations against my friend like this. This is such bulls**t. Katy would never do something like that. We all know about your ongoing obsession with her since the day of filming that video.... You were....planning an imaginary future with her....move on josh."



And Katy's jewelry designer pal Markus Molinari also wrote in the comments, "He is lying. Remember you texted me saying how you’re in love with her and you wrote her a song...your obsession with Katy has hit another level. Stop lying to yourself and find peace in your life. Move on."

Katy herself has yet to comment on Kloss' claim.

