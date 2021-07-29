After “mind-blowing” one billion video views, documentary on Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” is coming

BMG Music

Rick Astley is never gonna give up being happy about the success of his video for “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

As previously reported, the video for the 1987 number-one hit has just hit one billion views on YouTube, making it only the fourth clip from the ’80s to reach that milestone. In a video reacting to the news, Astley says, “I’ve just been told that ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ has been streamed a billion times on YouTube. That is mind-blowing. The world is a wonderful and beautiful place and I am very lucky.”

Then, in another post, the British singer announced, “To celebrate 1 Billion views for Never Gonna Give You Up I’m releasing a limited & numbered 7” blue vinyl of the song, 2500 of them and I’ll be signing them all!”

You can pre-order your copy now at Rick’s official online store.

But wait, Rick’s not gonna let you down: There’s also a mini-documentary coming about the video, which was filmed in London and features the singer dancing in an oversized raincoat. The doc will feature new interviews with the singer, as well as Pete Waterman and Mike Stock of Stock Aitken Waterman, the songwriting and production team that created the track.

The video’s producer will also be interviewed, as well as Simon West, who directed the video before going on to make feature films like Con Air, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and The Expendables 2. More participants will be announced soon. So far, there’s no release date for the doc.

Meanwhile, Rick has a U.K. arena tour planned for October, which will include free shows for health care and front-line workers.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.