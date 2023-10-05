After more than three decades, Trevor Rabin is ready to release new solo album ‘Rio’

InsideOut Music

Yes guitarist Trevor Rabin will release his new album, Rio, on October 6. It will be his first solo album of vocal material in 34 years — so, what took him so long?

Rabin tells ABC Audio that procrastination was partly to blame, but he’s also been pretty busy over the past three decades. In addition to touring with Yes until 1994, Rabin has had a successful career writing film scores for the likes of Jerry Bruckheimer and others.

“You know, 34 years later and 50 films later and I was like, ‘S*** I think I need to do an album,’” he shares.

But Rabin believes the delay worked in his favor. “I was exploding to do an album and I think it’s very fresh,” he says, noting he had a lot of energy making the record: “I was bursting to go.”

And once he got himself back in the studio, he put all his other projects on the back burner and made sure to stay focused.

“There were certain ideas that I’d had for years and years and there were other ideas which were, you know, just percolating,” he says. “But as far as getting in and doing the album, I literally said to myself and others, ‘I’m not doing anything else, no film, no anything until my record is done.’”

Now Rabin is ready to share Rio, which features 11 tracks, including the already released songs “Big Mistakes,” “Push” and “Oklahoma.”

Rio, which is named after Rabin’s granddaughter, is available for preorder now.

