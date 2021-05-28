After Netflix exposure, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts’ Donovan cover is now out digitally

Blackheart Records

In 2004, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts released an Japan-only album called Naked, which featured a cover of Donovan’s 1966 classic, “Season of the Witch.” But the song has now hit digital platforms after being featured in a Netflix documentary series.

The song is heard in The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness, a true-crime docuseries about a journalist who tries to prove that David Berkowitz, the notorious “Son of Sam” killer who terrorized New York City in the ’70s, didn’t act alone and was, in fact, part of a Satanic cult that carried out the murders.

Donovan’s original version of “Season of the Witch: first appeared on his third album, 1966’s Sunshine Superman. It’s since been covered by artists ranging from Vanilla Fudge and Hole to Dr. John and Lana Del Rey.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.