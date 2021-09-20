After vowing never to do so, Eric Clapton plays concert that required proof of vaccination

iStock/shaunl

It seems as though Eric Clapton might have had a change of heart over playing shows that require proof of vaccination to enter.

As Rolling Stone notes, on Saturday, Clapton performed at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, which is following city regulations requiring all attendees 12 and over, plus staff, to show proof that they’ve been vaccinated, or provide the results of a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event. All attendees must also be masked when they’re not eating or drinking.

In July, after the U.K. announced that vaccine passes would be required to attend concerts, Clapton announced, “I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

Over the past year, Clapton has made headlines for his anti-lockdown stance — even releasing a song about it called “This Has Gotta Stop.” He’s also complained about what he called the “disastrous” side effects he suffered after getting the vaccine.

Rolling Stone speculates that Clapton may have realized that adhering to his promise would essentially require him to cancel numerous planned tour dates. The publication points out that the venue for his next show, in Nashville, TN, also requires fans to show proof of vaccine or a negative test in order to attend.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.