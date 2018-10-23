Afternoon Bath Anyone? They Say It Can Fight Depression!

I’m going to give this a big thumbs up! There’s another way to fight depression – take a hot bath!

Have you watched the bathtub vid yet…..that may be almost as relaxing as taking one. Aaaaahhhhhhhh.

A small study found people who took hot afternoon baths twice a week were in a better mood consistently. So does this mean we get to leave work, or are offices going to designate an unused office as the Hot Tub room? I vote for option 2!

Raising your body temperature in the afternoon is the key. Depressed people’s body temperature is usually disturbed.

The results were just as good as a person exercising **but let’s be honest, that’s not as fun as a hot bath!**. Working out is a good treatment for people with mild to moderate depression.

Do you think this would work? Could you sneak away for an afternoon bath a few times a week? When was the last time you took a bath?