Afternoon Bath Anyone? They Say It Can Fight Depression!

I’m going to give this a big thumbs up! There’s another way to fight depression – take a hot bath!

Have you watched the bathtub vid yet…..that may be almost as relaxing as taking one.  Aaaaahhhhhhhh.

A small study found people who took hot afternoon baths twice a week were in a better mood consistently. So does this mean we get to leave work, or are offices going to designate an unused office as the Hot Tub room?  I vote for option 2!

Raising your body temperature in the afternoon is the key. Depressed people’s body temperature is usually disturbed.

The results were just as good as a person exercising **but let’s be honest, that’s not as fun as a hot bath!**.  Working out is a good treatment for people with mild to moderate depression.

Do you think this would work? Could you sneak away for an afternoon bath a few times a week? When was the last time you took a bath?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Having Trouble Picking The SCARIEST Movie To Watch This Month? Let Me Help! Paw Patrol Trick Or Treating Is Headed To Target Are You Ready For Titanic 2? Win a pair of tickets to see Jeff Lynne’s ELO! Reasons Why You Should Take a Social Media Break Pink Turned Down the Super Bowl, Too
Comments