During Sunday night’s broadcast of the ABC program, host Alfonso Ribeiro remembered Saget as a member of the show’s “family.

“As you’ve heard, the world lost a legend last week, and AFV lost a family member,” Ribeiro said. “Bob Saget is synonymous with AFV to this day, and this show wouldn’t have been the same without his unique sense of humor. It’s been my honor to continue carrying the torch Bob so brightly lit.”

(HollywoodReporter)