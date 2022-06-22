Airbnb wants to give away $10 million.
They created an ‘OMG! Fund’
They are looking for ‘out-of-the-box’ rental ideas.
The fund will finance the craziest and most unique property ideas.
They are looking for ideas from aspiring designers, architects and DIYers.
The average Airbnb host earned over $13,800 in 2021.
Thinking outside the box and cost not being an issue what is something you would add to your home?
Airbnb Is Giving Away $10 Million for Crazy Rental Ideas
