Airports Report Rise in TSA Agents Calling Out of Work

As the partial government shutdown reaches its 15th day, airports across the country are reporting a rise in the number of security workers calling off from their shifts.

TSA spokesman Michael Bilello tweeted that 5.5 % of the TSA workforce at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport called out Friday, while the president of the National TSA Employee Union told CNN that 170 TSA employees at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport called out each day this week.

According to Transportation Security Administration officials, their staff are considered essential workers so even though the government is shut down, they are still expected to come to work despite the fact that they are not getting paid.

While the administration released a statement saying that they have their eyes on the situation and that no matter what, “security will not be compromised,” if the situation becomes any more severe, travelers may expect longer wait times at airport security checkpoints.

President Trump sat down with officials on Saturday in an attempt to end the shutdown over funding for the board wall, however, they still could not come to an agreement. The President now plans to visit the boarder to speak to officials there.

Though the shutdown also affects airport personnel at several Florida airports, there have so far been no reports of usual screening delays.