AJ McLean wants Timberlake on board for a BSB/*NSYNC joint tour: "Let's just talk about it"

ABC/Paula LoboAJ McLean is ready for a Backstreet Boys/*NSYNC joint tour – but he wants Justin Timberlake on board.

In an advance clip from his upcoming appearance on Sunday’s episode of E!’s LADYGANG, AJ makes his pitch for the ultimate ‘90s boy band nostalgia tour.

"I think Justin should come back. One tour. All ten of us go out. Stadiums," he says. “It would be the biggest thing since sliced bread.”

"I think it'd be awesome,” he adds, before addressing Justin directly. "So dude, let's just talk about it!"

Rumors have been swirling about *NSYNC reuniting as a foursome – without Justin – ever since they took the stage with Ariana Grande at Coachella. But is it really a reunion if all five members aren’t present?

The Backstreet Boys wrap up their Las Vegas residency on Saturday and then kick off their DNA World Tour on May 11 in Portugal.

