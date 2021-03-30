Akron, Ohio, to declare April 1 "Devo Day," while promoting the band's Rock Hall induction

Credit: Lock 3

The city of Akron, Ohio, has announced plans to honor hometown band Devo with its own day this Thursday, April 1. That day will also mark the start of a month-long campaign to inspire people to vote for the New Wave group’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan will issue an official proclamation Thursday declaring April 1 to be Devo Day. Then, throughout April, 50 Energy Dome Sculptures, created from recycled tires and inspired by the band’s signature pyramid-like red hats, will mysteriously appear in various locations around the city. The sculptures will be accompanied by signs featuring barcodes that will allow access to the Rock Hall’s online fan vote.

Devo is one of 16 artists nominated for induction into the Rock Hall this year, and currently sits in eighth place in the poll. The top five vote-getters will be included in a “fans’ ballot,” which will then be tallied along with the other ballots.

The celebration also will feature life-size cutouts of Devo that will be located in downtown Akron, as well as an interactive experience in a storefront window featuring a “DEVOtional” video saluting the band. Celebs declaring their love for Devo in the video include Jack Black, Fred Armisen and Tony Hawk.

Fans are encouraged to show their support for Devo by posting images on social media using the hashtag #DEVOTE.

“We are, and will continue to be, immensely proud to be the home of Devo, and will be rallying this great community to help them achieve the recognition they deserve,” ” says Mayor Horrigan.

The online Rock Hall fan vote will be open until April 30. The 2021 inductees will be revealed in May, and the ceremony is scheduled for October 30 in Cleveland.

By Matt Friedlander

