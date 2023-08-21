Al Green returns with first single in 5 years, “Perfect Day”

Todd Nakamine

Soul icon Al Green has made his return to music with the release of “Perfect Day,” his first single in five years.

The new song is a soulful take on Lou Reed‘s 1972 hit of the same name, originally produced by David Bowie and Mick Ronson.

In speaking about the track, Green said he wanted to add his personal flare to a beloved classic.

“I loved Lou’s original ‘Perfect Day.’ The song immediately puts you in a good mood. We wanted to preserve that spirit, while adding our own sauce and style,” Green said.

While recording the song in a Memphis studio in February, Green reunited with members of ’70s band Hi Rhythm Section; many of the band members contributed to some of his greatest songs of the decade.

“Perfect Day” arrives ahead of Green’s two Thanksgiving shows — one in Detroit, Michigan, on November 24 and the other in St. Charles, Missouri, on November 25 — where he’ll perform beloved hits like “Love and Happiness” and “Let’s Stay Together.”

After a 10-year hiatus, Green last released music in 2018 with his cover of Freddy Fender‘s “Before The Next Teardrop Falls.”

In announcing “Perfect Day” on his Instagram, Green said, “I hope this song accompanies you through your perfect days.”

