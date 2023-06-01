Al Pacino Says “Couldn’t Be Mine!”

Al Pacino was so convinced he couldn’t make his fiancée or anybody else pregnant that he initially denied paternity and sought confirmation through a DNA test, according to insiders with first-hand knowledge of the situation.

According to reports, the 83-year-old actor had health problems that ordinarily would have prevented him from getting a woman pregnant. According to reports, Al was “shocked” when he learned that 29-year-old Noor Alfallah was pregnant until two months ago.

Our sources said Al first questioned whether the child was his and demanded a DNA test. Noor reportedly complied, and the test confirmed that he was the father.

Why do you think the age gap between Al Pacino and his fiance is too big?