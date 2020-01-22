Al Pacino, Will Smith, Even Carrie Fisher Don’t Have Stars On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame?!?

How is that even possible? I have one. Ok, I don’t.

There’s not some elite, magical committee that bestows celebrities with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Someone NOMINATES you, and if they dig you, then you get one.

But only if you promise to show up to the ceremony. Oh, and somebody has to pay $30,000 for the star. A lot of times it’s a movie studio or a record label . . . or sometimes even fans chip in. (Here’s a deeper dive into how it all works.)

For one reason or another, a lot of major players are NOT represented on the Walk of Fame. Here are some of the bigger names:

Leonardo DiCaprio, Carrie Fisher, Prince, Clint Eastwood, Julia Roberts, Bruce Springsteen, George Clooney, Denzel Washington, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Robert Redford, George Lucas, Warren Beatty, Will Smith, Diane Keaton, Mel Gibson, and Jim Carrey.

